Frozen Mojito
This frozen blender cocktail pays homage to the classic Cuban mojito cocktail, a refreshing blend of mint, limes, sugar and rum. This easy-breezy sipper is easy to make for 2 people in minutes.
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To make simple syrup, simmer equal parts cane sugar and water until dissolved, then cool completely before using. Refrigerate extra simple syrup in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:12 oz.
Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 14.8g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 13g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 279.4IU; vitamin c 6.6mg; folate 8.8mcg; calcium 26.1mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 8.9mg; potassium 58.1mg; sodium 15.9mg; added sugar 13g.