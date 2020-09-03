Frozen Mojito

This frozen blender cocktail pays homage to the classic Cuban mojito cocktail, a refreshing blend of mint, limes, sugar and rum. This easy-breezy sipper is easy to make for 2 people in minutes.

Casey Barber
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Add rum, simple syrup, lime juice, mint, ice and seltzer (or club soda) to a blender. Blend until the ice is crushed and the mixture is slushy.

  • Divide between 2 Collins glasses or other tall 12-ounce cocktail glasses. Garnish with mint sprigs, if desired, and serve immediately.

Tips

Tip: To make simple syrup, simmer equal parts cane sugar and water until dissolved, then cool completely before using. Refrigerate extra simple syrup in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
12 oz.
Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 14.8g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 13g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 279.4IU; vitamin c 6.6mg; folate 8.8mcg; calcium 26.1mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 8.9mg; potassium 58.1mg; sodium 15.9mg; added sugar 13g.
