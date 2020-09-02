Cheesy Corn Casserole

This cheesy corn casserole is surprisingly light and fluffy, thanks to eggs and a whirl in the blender. The sweet corn batter and salty Cheddar cheese make this casserole pleasing to kids and adults alike.

Liv Dansky
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Combine 1 cup Cheddar, milk and eggs in a medium bowl. Combine corn, cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Add the egg mixture to the corn mixture; stir until combined.

  • Transfer half of the mixture to a blender; process until mostly smooth, about 15 seconds. Return the blended mixture to the bowl and stir to combine.

  • Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup Cheddar. Bake until set and lightly browned, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with scallions, if desired, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 23.2g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 3.5g; fat 7.8g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 55.8mg; vitamin a iu 398.9IU; vitamin c 2.6mg; folate 29.2mcg; calcium 203.2mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 19.7mg; potassium 158mg; sodium 348.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
