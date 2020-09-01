Chicken Tamale Casserole

In this Tex-Mex casserole inspired by chicken tamales, a saucy chicken filling with a soft polenta or grits topping is baked in a casserole dish. While it can't take the place of true tamales, it certainly makes for an easy and scrumptious weeknight dinner.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch-square baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Place tomatoes, 1/2 cup broth, chili powder, cumin, oregano, onion powder and salt in a blender. Blend until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl; stir in chicken and black beans. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish.

  • Combine the remaining 2 cups broth and water in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Pour in cornmeal (or grits) in a steady stream, whisking constantly. Bring to a simmer, whisking constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, whisking often, until thick, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Reserve 1 tablespoon scallions. Combine the remaining scallions, 1/2 cup Cheddar and egg in a small bowl. Quickly stir the cheese mixture into the hot cornmeal mixture until combined.

  • Spread the cornmeal mixture over the chicken mixture in the baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup cheese. Bake until hot and bubbling, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with the reserved 1 tablespoon scallions. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 34.9g; carbohydrates 37.7g; dietary fiber 7.5g; sugars 1.9g; fat 9.7g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 104.5mg; vitamin a iu 1175.2IU; vitamin c 3.8mg; folate 65.4mcg; calcium 168.9mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 66.1mg; potassium 681.3mg; sodium 531.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
