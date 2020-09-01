Smothered Cabbage with Ham

4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Use up your leftover ham in this comforting one-pot dish made with cabbage and potatoes. The simple flavors get brightened at the end with a splash of cider vinegar. Serve alongside roast chicken or pork.

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until starting to brown, about 3 minutes. Add ham and garlic; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add cabbage, broth, potatoes, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to maintain a simmer; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Remove the lid, increase heat to medium-high and continue cooking and stirring until most of the liquid has evaporated, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in vinegar.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 20.7g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 5.5g; fat 11.9g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 21.1mg; vitamin a iu 122.8IU; vitamin c 50.6mg; folate 69.2mcg; calcium 64.1mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 38.2mg; potassium 674.9mg; sodium 255mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022