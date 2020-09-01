Balsamic-Parmesan Sautéed Spinach

Tender spinach with a hint of garlic, Parmesan cheese and sweet balsamic vinegar makes a quick and flavorful side dish. The sturdy leaves of mature spinach hold up best during cooking.

Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
5

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add spinach, salt and pepper; toss to coat. Cook, stirring, until just wilted, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan. Drizzle with vinegar (or glaze) and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 1g; fat 6.3g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 1.7mg; vitamin a iu 8526.9IU; vitamin c 26mg; folate 176.2mcg; calcium 111.9mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 73.5mg; potassium 523.4mg; sodium 225.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
