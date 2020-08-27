Vegan Mashed Potatoes

You don't have to be a vegan to appreciate this easy holiday side dish. These vegan mashed potatoes have plenty of flavor thanks to sweet caramelized onions and the magic of nutritional yeast, which adds rich depth of flavor while keeping these mashed potatoes dairy-free.

Anna Theoktisto
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions; cook, stirring often, until they begin to soften and turn deep golden, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place potatoes in a large saucepan; add cold water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-high; gently boil until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain.

  • Return the drained potatoes to the pot and mash with a pastry cutter, a potato masher or a large fork. Add broth, nutritional yeast, salt, pepper and the caramelized onions; stir to combine. Transfer to a serving dish; sprinkle with chives and garnish with additional pepper, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2/3 cup
Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 22.7g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 1.6g; fat 4.7g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 89.3IU; vitamin c 8.2mg; folate 19.9mcg; calcium 20.9mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 29.4mg; potassium 518.1mg; sodium 331.6mg; thiamin 0.6mg.
