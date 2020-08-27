Vegan Mashed Potatoes
You don't have to be a vegan to appreciate this easy holiday side dish. These vegan mashed potatoes have plenty of flavor thanks to sweet caramelized onions and the magic of nutritional yeast, which adds rich depth of flavor while keeping these mashed potatoes dairy-free.
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2/3 cup
Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 22.7g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 1.6g; fat 4.7g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 89.3IU; vitamin c 8.2mg; folate 19.9mcg; calcium 20.9mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 29.4mg; potassium 518.1mg; sodium 331.6mg; thiamin 0.6mg.