Kale Salad with Cranberries

This easy holiday salad gets its flavor from a sweet citrus dressing that's infused into the kale by massaging the greens and the dressing together with your hands. We like a mix of kale for this recipe, but any type of kale will work.

Liz Mervosh
Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

active:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir shallot and vinegar together in a large bowl; let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk in oil, honey, orange zest, orange juice, salt and pepper. Add kale and massage the mixture gently with your hands until the kale is lightly wilted, about 3 minutes. Arrange the salad on a platter; sprinkle with cranberries and almonds.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 19.1g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 15.3g; fat 6.8g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 1887.3IU; vitamin c 27mg; folate 31.6mcg; calcium 42.8mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 21.5mg; potassium 156.6mg; sodium 262.3mg; added sugar 11g.
