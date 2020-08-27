Greek Salad with Avocado

Avocado adds a creamy texture to this Greek-inspired salad. It's perfect for a healthy lunch or dinner and is ready in only 20 minutes. Enjoy it on its own, serve it alongside grilled steak or burgers, or top it off with slices of grilled chicken to make it a meal.

Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk oil, vinegar, oregano, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, onion, feta and olives; gently toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 10g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 4g; fat 20.5g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 16.7mg; vitamin a iu 686.2IU; vitamin c 14.5mg; folate 57.4mcg; calcium 123.1mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 29.9mg; potassium 437.4mg; sodium 383.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Advertisement
