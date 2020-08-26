Balsamic Roasted Zucchini with Feta

We've got a great way to use up your garden zucchini! Zucchini softens while roasting and soaks up the flavor of balsamic vinegar. The sweet flavors are complemented by salty feta cheese sprinkled on just before serving. It's an easy summer side you'll come back to again and again.

Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Combine zucchini, shallot, oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Stir to coat well; transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and drizzle with vinegar. Stir to coat and continue roasting until very tender, 8 to 10 minutes more. Serve sprinkled with feta.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 10.5g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 6.8g; fat 8.8g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 6.3mg; vitamin a iu 372.2IU; vitamin c 32mg; folate 49.9mcg; calcium 73mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 37.6mg; potassium 528mg; sodium 373.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
