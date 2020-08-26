Balsamic Roasted Zucchini with Feta
We've got a great way to use up your garden zucchini! Zucchini softens while roasting and soaks up the flavor of balsamic vinegar. The sweet flavors are complemented by salty feta cheese sprinkled on just before serving. It's an easy summer side you'll come back to again and again.
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 10.5g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 6.8g; fat 8.8g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 6.3mg; vitamin a iu 372.2IU; vitamin c 32mg; folate 49.9mcg; calcium 73mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 37.6mg; potassium 528mg; sodium 373.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.