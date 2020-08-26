Garlicky Marinated Tomatoes

In this fresh summer dish, juicy ripe tomatoes are marinated in olive oil, vinegar and garlic with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and parsley added at the end. This is the perfect recipe to make during prime tomato season where there are multiple colors and flavors to choose from.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

10 mins
2 hrs 10 mins
6

  • Arrange sliced tomatoes in a single layer in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish (they may overlap). Whisk oil, vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper together in a small bowl. Pour evenly over the tomatoes. Cover and let stand at room temperature for at least 2 hours (and up to 4 hours). Before serving, sprinkle with Parmesan and parsley.

To make ahead: The tomatoes can marinate at room temperature for up to 4 hours.

1 cup
60 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 3.3g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2g; fat 5g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 1.1mg; vitamin a iu 695.1IU; vitamin c 11.3mg; folate 12.4mcg; calcium 20.3mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 9.4mg; potassium 188.7mg; sodium 124mg.
