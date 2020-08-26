Corn Fritters with Yogurt-Dill Sauce

This healthier version of classic corn fritters uses less oil for frying but still packs plenty of fresh corn flavor. A creamy dill sauce on the side brightens up each bite.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir corn, scallions, eggs, flour, cornmeal, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper together in a medium bowl.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Using 2 tablespoons of the corn mixture to make each fritter, drop 6 fritters into the pan and flatten into 2-inch disks. Cover and cook until browned on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully flip and continue cooking, covered and adjusting heat as needed, until browned on the second side, another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and cover to keep warm. Repeat 2 more times with the remaining mixture and oil.

  • Meanwhile, whisk yogurt, dill, milk, vinegar, garlic powder and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper together in a small bowl. Serve the sauce with the fritters.

147 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 14.9g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 3.2g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 48.7mg; vitamin a iu 198.2IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 37.5mcg; calcium 30.5mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 20.5mg; potassium 166.1mg; sodium 212.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
