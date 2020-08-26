Corn Fritters with Yogurt-Dill Sauce
This healthier version of classic corn fritters uses less oil for frying but still packs plenty of fresh corn flavor. A creamy dill sauce on the side brightens up each bite.
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 fritters & 1 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 14.9g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 3.2g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 48.7mg; vitamin a iu 198.2IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 37.5mcg; calcium 30.5mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 20.5mg; potassium 166.1mg; sodium 212.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.