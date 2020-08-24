Watermelon, Cucumber & Corn Salsa

This refreshing summer salsa combines cooling watermelon and cucumber with the kick from jalapeño. The heat from jalapeños can vary widely. For those that like the heat, use a whole jalapeño. Serve with tortilla chips on the side.

Joy Howard
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Directions

  • Stir watermelon, cucumber, corn kernels, onion, jalapeño to taste, cilantro, lime juice and salt together in a medium bowl. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Tips

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 14.5g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 7.8g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 655.5IU; vitamin c 18.5mg; folate 19.5mcg; calcium 15.6mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 23.2mg; potassium 239.9mg; sodium 245.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
