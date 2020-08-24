Summer Salad Board
This pretty salad board with greens, marinated peaches and fresh summer veggies is perfect for an evening outdoors--or serve it for a light, summery lunch. The creamy dressing can be made ahead to make assembly a breeze. Feel free to add additional vegetables to the board to make the most of all that summer has to offer.
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
Equipment: Large tray or platter
To make ahead: Prepare dressing (Step 1) and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Tip: To blanch string beans, add them to a pot of boiling water and cook until just tender-crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to a bowl of ice water to cool.
Serving Size:2 cups
Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 21.6g; carbohydrates 27.3g; dietary fiber 8.4g; sugars 12.7g; fat 26.1g; saturated fat 10.8g; cholesterol 179.4mg; vitamin a iu 4744.8IU; vitamin c 41.5mg; folate 218.5mcg; calcium 407.9mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 94.7mg; potassium 1077.4mg; sodium 620.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg.