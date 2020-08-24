Summer Salad Board

This pretty salad board with greens, marinated peaches and fresh summer veggies is perfect for an evening outdoors--or serve it for a light, summery lunch. The creamy dressing can be made ahead to make assembly a breeze. Feel free to add additional vegetables to the board to make the most of all that summer has to offer.

Joy Howard
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Creamy Herb Dressing
Marinated Peaches
Salad Board

Directions

  • To prepare dressing: Whisk buttermilk, mayonnaise, yogurt, lemon juice, scallion, dill, garlic, mustard, honey, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • To prepare marinated peaches: Combine peaches, shallot, vinegar, parsley and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside to marinate, stirring occasionally.

  • To arrange salad board: Place greens, corn, chopped eggs and bacon in individual bowls. Arrange the bowls on a large tray or platter. Set an extra bowl on the board for the peaches. Pour the dressing into a small jar and add it to the board.

  • Arrange tomatoes, cucumbers, string beans, radishes, goat cheese and avocado around the bowls. Place the peaches in the remaining bowl. Serve immediately.

Tips

Equipment: Large tray or platter

To make ahead: Prepare dressing (Step 1) and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Tip: To blanch string beans, add them to a pot of boiling water and cook until just tender-crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to a bowl of ice water to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 21.6g; carbohydrates 27.3g; dietary fiber 8.4g; sugars 12.7g; fat 26.1g; saturated fat 10.8g; cholesterol 179.4mg; vitamin a iu 4744.8IU; vitamin c 41.5mg; folate 218.5mcg; calcium 407.9mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 94.7mg; potassium 1077.4mg; sodium 620.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
