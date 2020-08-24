Caprese-Stuffed Eggplant

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

We took all the elements of a classic caprese--tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic vinegar--and stuffed them inside a fresh-baked eggplant. The result is a perfect vegetarian, late-summer dinner everyone will enjoy.

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Cut eggplant in half lengthwise. Using a spoon, hollow out the eggplant, leaving a shell about 1/4 inch thick. Dice the flesh and set aside. Brush the hollowed-out eggplant halves with 1 tablespoon oil. Place the halves cut-side down on a baking sheet; roast until tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the diced eggplant, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cook, stirring, until tender and browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in tomatoes, mozzarella,1 tablespoon vinegar and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

  • Divide the mixture between the roasted eggplant halves. Bake until warmed through, about 5 minutes. Drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar and sprinkle with basil, if desired, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 stuffed eggplant
Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 10.1g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 5.9g; fat 13.9g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 11.3mg; vitamin a iu 641.9IU; vitamin c 9.8mg; folate 33.5mcg; calcium 141.1mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 25.3mg; potassium 391mg; sodium 415.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022