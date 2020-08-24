Lemon Frozen Yogurt Ripieno

Lemon lovers will enjoy the bright flavor of this creamy, refreshing dessert. To make it extra special, serve it in a frozen lemon cup! You can use the juice from your lemon cups to make the frozen yogurt or keep it on hand to enjoy later.

Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

15 mins
3 hrs 45 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • If desired, prepare frozen lemon cups for serving: Cut off lemon tops and a thin slice from the bottoms (so the "cup" sits flat). Discard tops and bottoms. Squeeze the juice out of the lemons (use 6 tablespoons of the juice to make the frozen yogurt or freeze for another use). Using a paring knife, remove the flesh and seeds from each lemon, leaving a thin cup. Freeze the cups for at least 1 hour or until ready to use.

  • Warm sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium heat until the sugar dissolves. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool, stirring, for 5 minutes. Add yogurt, buttermilk and lemon juice; whisk until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until very cold, at least 3 hours or overnight.

  • Pour the mixture into the canister of an ice cream maker and process according to manufacturer's instructions. Pipe into the frozen lemon cups, if using, or leave in the canister; freeze for 1 hour to firm up before serving. Transfer to an airtight container to freeze for up to 1 week.

To make ahead: Store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 1 week.

1/2 cup
179 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 30.7g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 30g; fat 3.6g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 9.9mg; vitamin a iu 29.6IU; vitamin c 6.3mg; folate 8.3mcg; calcium 112.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 12.5mg; potassium 167.6mg; sodium 100.5mg; added sugar 25g.
