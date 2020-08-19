Sheet-Pan Baked Parmesan Chicken with Asparagus & Potatoes

This one-pan dinner combines savory Parmesan cheese and panko-coated chicken breast with asparagus and potatoes tossed with spices to create an easy meal the whole family will love.

Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

active:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Combine cumin, thyme, garlic powder, smoked paprika, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

  • Stir oil and half the spice mixture in a large bowl. Add asparagus and potatoes; toss to coat well. Spread the vegetables on one side of the prepared pan.

  • Place flour in a shallow dish. Place egg whites in a second shallow dish. Combine panko, 1/2 cup Parmesan and the remaining spice mixture in a third shallow dish. Dredge chicken in the flour, shaking off the excess. Dredge in the egg whites, shaking off the excess, then heavily coat the chicken in the panko mixture. Coat both sides with cooking spray and place on the empty side of the sheet pan.

  • Bake, stirring the vegetables and flipping the chicken once, until the vegetables are tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 degrees F, about 25 minutes. Toss the vegetables with the remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. chicken & about 1 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 37.7g; carbohydrates 38.8g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 3.4g; fat 13.9g; saturated fat 3.6g; cholesterol 93.5mg; vitamin a iu 1322.4IU; vitamin c 23.3mg; folate 86.9mcg; calcium 170mg; iron 4.9mg; magnesium 81.5mg; potassium 1074.1mg; sodium 626.4mg.
