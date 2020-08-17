Mushroom Jerky

This vegan version of beef jerky has the same level of smoky spice you'd expect from the real thing. It can be enjoyed as a snack or on top of a salad for a jolt of meaty, umami goodness. It's also a great snack to take camping! The mushrooms stay pretty chewy (no crunch except for some of the crispy ends); this method is a great option if you don't have a dehydrator.

Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
9 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir vinegar, soy sauce, oil, brown sugar, paprika, mustard and garlic powder together in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Add sliced mushrooms and stir to coat well. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper and set a wire rack on each of the baking sheets.

  • Divide the mushrooms between the prepared racks, arranging them in a single layer, making sure not to overlap. Roast, rotating the pans halfway through, until the mushrooms are dried and shrunken, about 1 1/2 hours. They should have a chewy texture with crisp edges. Remove from oven and let cool completely.

Tips

To make ahead: Marinate mushrooms (Step 1) for 8 hours or overnight. Refrigerate jerky in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Equipment: Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 4.2g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 2.8g; fat 2g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 141.7IU; folate 15.1mcg; calcium 6.5mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 10.5mg; potassium 193.4mg; sodium 220.9mg; added sugar 2g.
