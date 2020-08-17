Mashed Chickpea Salad with Dill & Capers
This creamy yet light vegan salad is full of bright, herby goodness. On its own, it's great to serve alongside a sandwich or veggie burger in place of potato salad or coleslaw. You can also make it into a light lunch by adding a handful of arugula to enjoy it as a green salad. Double the recipe and refrigerate to have on hand throughout the week.
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 16.1g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 2.9g; fat 11.7g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 92.7IU; vitamin c 2.1mg; folate 33.6mcg; calcium 36mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 18.5mg; potassium 109.8mg; sodium 262mg.