Mashed Chickpea Salad with Dill & Capers

This creamy yet light vegan salad is full of bright, herby goodness. On its own, it's great to serve alongside a sandwich or veggie burger in place of potato salad or coleslaw. You can also make it into a light lunch by adding a handful of arugula to enjoy it as a green salad. Double the recipe and refrigerate to have on hand throughout the week.

Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chickpeas in a clean kitchen towel. Fold the towel over and gently rub the chickpeas to release any loose skins. Discard the skins; transfer the chickpeas to a medium bowl. Mash the chickpeas with a fork. Add celery, mayonnaise, dill, scallion, capers, lemon juice and pepper; stir until well coated.

Tips

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 16.1g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 2.9g; fat 11.7g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 92.7IU; vitamin c 2.1mg; folate 33.6mcg; calcium 36mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 18.5mg; potassium 109.8mg; sodium 262mg.
