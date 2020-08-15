Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Soup

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This creamy chicken and mushroom soup is easy to make. The mix of vegetables and thyme adds richness, while the bone-in chicken flavors the broth. If you're in a hurry, you can skip the chicken breasts and add rotisserie chicken at the end instead.

Julia Levy
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook chicken, skin-side down, in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat until the skin is golden brown and the fat has rendered, about 6 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate; remove and discard the skin.

    Advertisement

  • Add mushrooms and onion to the drippings in the pot; cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are browned and the onion is softened, about 7 minutes. Add carrots, garlic and thyme; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add flour; cook, stirring constantly, until toasted, about 1 minute. Add milk, broth and salt; stir to combine. Nestle the chicken into the mixture. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of the chicken registers 165 degrees F, 20 to 25 minutes. (Do not remove from heat.)

  • Transfer the chicken to a cutting board; let rest for 5 minutes. Shred the meat into bite-size pieces; discard bones. Stir the shredded chicken and peas into the soup. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 42.4g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 11.4g; fat 12.9g; saturated fat 4.8g; cholesterol 104.8mg; vitamin a iu 3956.4IU; vitamin c 7.4mg; folate 69.8mcg; calcium 212.1mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 64.7mg; potassium 1148mg; sodium 498.5mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022