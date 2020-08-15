Vegan Pumpkin Soup

This vegan pumpkin soup, filled with spices and creamy cashews, can make an easy weeknight dinner or be elevated to a vegan main dish worthy of a holiday dinner by serving it in a hollowed-out freshly roasted pumpkin.

Julia Levy
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Add garlic, turmeric, cumin, ginger and pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add pumpkin, broth, salt and 1/2 cup cashews. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a simmer; cover and simmer until the vegetables are tender and the cashews are soft, about 15 minutes.

  • Pour the soup into a blender. Secure the lid on the blender and remove the center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening. Process until smooth, about 30 seconds (use caution when blending hot liquids). (Alternatively, process the soup in the pot using an immersion blender on high speed for 1 to 2 minutes.) Ladle the soup evenly into 4 bowls (or pumpkins, see Tip); sprinkle with scallions, paprika and the remaining 1/4 cup cashews.

Tips

Tip: To make Pumpkin Soup Bowls: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cut off and discard tops from 4 small pumpkins (pie pumpkins work well). Scoop out and discard pulp and seeds, removing as much pulp as possible. Brush the pumpkin insides with a little olive oil and, if desired, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Arrange the pumpkins, cut-sides up, on a baking sheet. Bake until the inside flesh is tender when pierced with a fork, 20 to 30 minutes. Let cool slightly before filling with soup.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 28.9g; dietary fiber 6.6g; sugars 8.9g; fat 19.3g; saturated fat 3.5g; vitamin a iu 16894.8IU; vitamin c 12.5mg; folate 45.8mcg; calcium 97mg; iron 4.6mg; magnesium 109.6mg; potassium 601.4mg; sodium 448.6mg.
