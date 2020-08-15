Pumpkin Curry Soup

This easy soup recipe mixes in allspice, curry powder, spicy chiles and ginger to give this pumpkin curry soup a Jamaican feel. While habanero is traditional, jalapeños provide a mellower kick.

Julia Levy
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery and carrot; cook, stirring often, until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, jalapeño, curry powder, allspice and bay leaves; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

  • Add pumpkin, broth and salt to the pot; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 25 minutes.

  • Remove the bay leaves. Ladle the soup into a blender. Measure 6 tablespoons coconut milk into a small bowl and reserve for serving. Pour the remaining coconut milk into the blender. Secure the lid on blender, and remove the center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening. Process until smooth, about 30 seconds (use caution when blending hot liquids). Return the soup to the pot. (Alternatively, process the coconut milk and soup in the pot using an immersion blender on high speed until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes.) Return to a simmer over medium heat. Remove from heat; stir in lime juice.

  • Ladle the soup evenly into 6 bowls; drizzle with the reserved coconut milk and sprinkle with peanuts. Garnish with additional jalapeño, if desired.

327 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 27.8g; dietary fiber 8.8g; sugars 10.1g; fat 23.8g; saturated fat 14.1g; vitamin a iu 24950.2IU; vitamin c 18.2mg; folate 52mcg; calcium 106.4mg; iron 5.2mg; magnesium 95.1mg; potassium 721.5mg; sodium 434.4mg.
