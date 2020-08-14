Whipped Frozen Cherry Limeade

How can you possibly make whipped frozen limeade even more refreshing? Add tart cherry juice to the mix! This homemade slushie tastes like summer in a glass. Add a splash of half-and-half or your favorite nondairy creamer to give it a soft serve-style spin, or leave it plain to evoke an old-time cherry-lime rickey. And while bottled tart cherry juice is perfect for this drink, if you have fresh cherry juice from picking your own fruit, feel free to use it here! Either way, this homemade refresher will make your summer even sunnier.

Casey Barber
EatingWell.com, August 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring sugar and water to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat; cook, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves. Stir in lime zest and remove from heat. Cover and let steep for 1 hour, then strain the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve; discard the zest. (You'll have extra lime simple syrup; refrigerate for up to 1 week.)

  • Add 1/2 cup of the simple syrup, lime juice, cherry juice, half-and-half (if using) and ice to a blender. Blend until the ice is crushed and the mixture is slushy. Divide among 4 8-ounce glasses and serve immediately.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate simple syrup (Step 1) in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
8 oz.
Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 14.6g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 14.4g; vitamin a iu 0.3IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 6.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.3mg; potassium 27.3mg; sodium 7.9mg; added sugar 13g.
