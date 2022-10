This was excellent as is, but I increased the paprika, broth and tomatoes. This can be easily modified to become a chili style soup. Here is what I did.

- Add an extra 32oz of chicken stock

- Use a 24oz of crushed San Marzano tomatoes

- Added 2 minced or 1 frozen garlic cube to the spices

- Increased the smoked paprika to 1 1/2 tablespoons

- Increase rice to 1/3 cup

- 2 Lbs of ground Turkey, 70/30.

Chili Version:

Add to Brown sugar and smoked paprika:

1 Bay Leaf

2 Tsp Cumin

2 Tsp Chili Powder

2 Tsp Oregano

1/4 Tsp Cinnamon

1/8 Tsp Cloves

2 minced garlic cloves or one frozen garlic cubes

Add with tomatoes and broth:

1 Tbs Balsamic Vinegar

Add towards the end:

2-15.5 oz Cans Goya White Beans

1-15.5 oz Cans Goya Kidney Beans

1 1/2 Cup roasted frozen corn

Sauté with other vegetables:

1 Cup Poblano Peppers chopped