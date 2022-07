Made as written except used part vegetable shortening and part butter. Tender cookies with a slightly crisp outside. These do need the icing for an extra hit of spice. I don’t have pumpkin pie spice so used 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and 1/4 tsp each of cloves and ginger in the cookie batter. Could have used a bit more, although the flavour might develop as the cookies age. Used only cinnamon in the icing glaze.