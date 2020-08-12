Sausage, Potato & Kale Soup

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Mild Italian sausage and potatoes are the foundation for this simple sausage, potato and kale soup. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.

Liv Dansky
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook sausage in a large heavy pot over medium heat, stirring often to crumble, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add onion, celery and garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add tomato paste; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, potatoes, broth, pepper and salt. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover; reduce heat to medium and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir kale into the soup. Continue simmering over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the kale is wilted and tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in lemon juice.

  • Divide the soup evenly among 6 bowls; garnish with celery leaves and Parmesan, if desired. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 3.9g; sugars 6.3g; fat 12.1g; saturated fat 4.3g; cholesterol 28.7mg; vitamin a iu 1179IU; vitamin c 31.3mg; folate 45.2mcg; calcium 74.9mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 32.1mg; potassium 805.1mg; sodium 521.8mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022