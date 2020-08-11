Butternut Squash Noodles

Butternut squash noodles make a great low-carb stand-in for pasta or can be an easy side dish that complements just about everything. We kept this recipe simple with just a hint of fresh thyme and savory Parmesan cheese. Look for fresh or frozen butternut squash noodles or spiralize them yourself using the long, thin neck of a large squash.

Liv Dansky
EatingWell.com, August 2020

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; cook, stirring often, until aromatic and slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Add squash, salt and crushed red pepper; cook, tossing the mixture occasionally, until the noodles are softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in thyme.

  • Divide the noodles evenly among 6 bowls; top with cheese. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 19.8g; dietary fiber 5.6g; sugars 3.4g; fat 5.2g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 8.6mg; vitamin a iu 19197.8IU; vitamin c 26.6mg; folate 33.3mcg; calcium 158.5mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 53.7mg; potassium 510.4mg; sodium 381.3mg.
