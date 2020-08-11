Frozen Peach Bee's Knees Cocktail

The Bee's Knees is a popular classic cocktail made with a blend of gin, lemon and honey. This fruity frozen version is blended with frozen peaches and plenty of ice for a crisp and refreshingly light summer cocktail.

Amy Traynor
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine gin, lemon juice, honey, frozen peaches and ice in a blender; blend on high speed until smooth.

  • Pour the cocktail into a cocktail glass and garnish with a slice of lemon, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cocktail
Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 33.8g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 30.4g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 835.2IU; vitamin c 103.9mg; folate 6.7mcg; calcium 11.2mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 4.9mg; potassium 49.4mg; sodium 9.5mg; added sugar 23g.
