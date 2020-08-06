Parmesan Eggplant Pasta

This lightened-up version of the classic eggplant pasta dish swaps out some of the cheese and uses protein-rich lentil pasta.

Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDCES
Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020

20 mins
30 mins
2

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Combine 2 Tbsp. oil, 1 1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice, and 1/8 tsp. salt in a small bowl. Arrange eggplant slices on the prepared baking sheet. Brush both sides of the eggplant with the lemon juice mixture. Sprinkle the tops with Parmesan. Roast until the eggplant is browned and tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions, about 8 minutes. Drain.

  • Return the pasta to the saucepan. Add lemon zest, garlic, roasted red peppers, spinach, and the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil and 1/4 tsp. salt. Cook over medium heat, gently tossing, until the spinach is wilted, about 3 minutes.

  • Serve the eggplant alongside the pasta and veggies. Sprinkle with basil and pine nuts. Serve with lemon wedges.

Equipment: Parchment paper

Tip: To toast pine nuts, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a small plate and let cool.

about 5 eggplant rounds + 1 1/4 cups pasta & vegetable mixture
472 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 13g; sugars 15g; fat 32g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 9mg; potassium 960mg; sodium 661mg.
