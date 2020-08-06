Shrimp Salad with Peanut Dressing

Using applesauce in the peanut dressing lends a sweet, tart flavor that pairs wonderfully with shrimp.

Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDCES
Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk applesauce, vinegar, peanut butter, tamari (or soy sauce), and sesame oil in a small bowl.

  • Place mesclun (or other greens) in a dinner bowl; arrange carrot, cucumber, and shrimp on top. Sprinkle with peanuts and cilantro. Serve the peanut dressing on the side.

Tips

Tip: Tamari is a gluten-free version of soy sauce. If you are not concerned with eating gluten-free, you can use soy sauce instead.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 cups salad + 1/4 cup dressing
Per Serving:
599 calories; protein 64g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 8g; fat 29g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 418mg; potassium 1241mg; sodium 782mg.
