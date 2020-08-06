Red Beans & Rice with Vegetables

This dish is inspired by the traditional New Orleans dish of red beans and rice, but adds plenty of roasted vegetables.

Jackie Newgent, RDN
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020

active:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring broth, rice, and Cajun seasoning to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Cover, reduce heat to maintain a simmer, and cook for 30 minutes.

  • Stir in tomatoes. If no liquid remains in the rice, stir in 1/4 cup water. Top with cauliflower, green peppers, kidney beans, sausage, oil, and salt; do not stir. Cover and continue to simmer until the rice is tender, about 15 minutes more. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Stir the mixture and add more Cajun seasoning, if desired. Sprinkle with pistachios.

Tips

Tip: If you can't find no-salt-added Cajun seasoning, look for Cajun seasoning where salt is the last ingredient. Or make your own seasoning mix by combining 1 Tbsp. paprika, 1 tsp. each onion powder and garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. each dried oregano and thyme, and 1/4 tsp. each cayenne and ground pepper. Store in a covered jar for up to 6 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
476 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 11g; sugars 7g; fat 26g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 33mg; potassium 858mg; sodium 696mg.
