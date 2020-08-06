Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.

Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDCES
Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk salsa, 1 Tbsp. oil, and cilantro in a small bowl. Toss half the mixture with mesclun (or other greens) in a shallow dinner bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Layer chips, beans, and avocado atop the salad.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tsp. oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add egg and fry until the white is completely cooked but the yolk is still slightly runny, about 2 minutes.

  • Serve the egg on the salad. Drizzle with the remaining salsa vinaigrette and sprinkle with additional cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 cups salad + 1 egg + 5 Tbsp. vinaigrette
Per Serving:
527 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 13g; sugars 2g; fat 34g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 186mg; potassium 1001mg; sodium 660mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022