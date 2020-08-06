Grilled Chicken with Farro & Roasted Cauliflower

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 Rating

You can find farro in most grocery stores, near the rice. If you can't find farro, you can use wheat berries or brown rice instead; cook according to package directions.

Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDCES
Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat. Brush chicken with oil. Sprinkle with cinnamon and 1/8 tsp. salt. Cook, flipping once, until the chicken is browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 degrees F, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine farro, cauliflower, green and red peppers, broth, lemon juice, and the remaining 1/4 tsp. salt in a medium saucepan. Cover and cook over medium heat until heated through, about 8 minutes.

  • Serve the chicken over the farro and vegetables. Sprinkle with mint and pine nuts. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

Tips

To toast pine nuts, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a small plate and let cool.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 chicken pieces + 1 1/2 cups farro & vegetables
Per Serving:
543 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 45g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 7g; fat 26g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 85mg; potassium 813mg; sodium 574mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022