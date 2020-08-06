Open-Face Goat Cheese Sandwich with Tomato & Avocado Salad

This simple lunch comes together in just 10 minutes, making it a great option for busy days.

Jackie Newgent, RDN
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020

10 mins
10 mins
1

  • Combine tomatoes, avocado, salt, and 1/4 cup basil in a small bowl.

  • Spread goat cheese over toast. Sprinkle with pepper and the remaining 2 Tbsp. basil.

  • Serve the tomato salad alongside the toast. Sprinkle everything with pine nuts and drizzle with oil. Serve vinegar on the side.

To toast pine nuts, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a small plate and let cool.

1 toast + 1 cup salad
424 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 8g; fat 29g; saturated fat 6g; cholesterol 10mg; potassium 819mg; sodium 597mg.
