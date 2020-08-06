Open-Face Goat Cheese Sandwich with Tomato & Avocado Salad
This simple lunch comes together in just 10 minutes, making it a great option for busy days.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To toast pine nuts, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a small plate and let cool.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 toast + 1 cup salad
Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 8g; fat 29g; saturated fat 6g; cholesterol 10mg; potassium 819mg; sodium 597mg.