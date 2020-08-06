Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage

Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes, and herbs.

Jackie Newgent, RDN
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020

active:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

  • Heat 1 tsp. oil in a small nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add sausage and cook until evenly browned, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring broth to a boil in a small saucepan over high heat. Stir in oats and salt; reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until the oats are tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 5 minutes.

  • Thinly slice the sausage into coins. Stir the sausage, tomatoes, and herbs into the cooked oatmeal. Transfer to a bowl. Top with arugula and pine nuts; drizzle with the remaining 1 tsp. oil. Serve with lemon wedge, if desired.

Tip: To toast pine nuts, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a small plate and let cool.

Serving Size:
2 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 6g; fat 22g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 33mg; potassium 535mg; sodium 689mg.
