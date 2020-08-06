Roasted Chickpea Curry Bowl

You'll get a serious dose of plant-based protein with this meal! The curry-infused cauliflower and chickpeas taste hearty and satisfying, while quinoa adds an extra boost of protein.

Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020

active:

active:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Whisk oil, curry powder, and 1/2 tsp. salt in a large bowl. Add cauliflower and chickpeas; toss to coat. Spread evenly on the prepared baking sheet. Roast, stirring once, until tender and browned in spots, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine 1 1/4 cups water, quinoa, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the quinoa is tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and fluff the quinoa with a fork. Stir in spinach, cover, and let stand for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk tahini, lime zest, lime juice, garlic, pepper, and the remaining 2 Tbsp. water in a small bowl.

  • Divide the quinoa mixture among 4 dinner bowls. Top with the cauliflower-chickpea mixture and a drizzle of the tahini dressing.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate dressing (Step 4) for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup chickpea-cauliflower mixture + 3/4 cup quinoa-spinach mixture + about 1 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 10g; sugars 6g; fat 15g; saturated fat 2g; potassium 748mg; sodium 625mg.
