Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles
Packed with plenty of vegetables and tons of flavor, this chicken pasta bake is inspired by the ingredients in a caprese salad.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3 oz. chicken + 1 1/2 cups spaghetti-zucchini mixture + 1 Tbsp. balsamic reduction + 1/4 cup basil
Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 39g; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 11g; fat 11g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 99mg; potassium 827mg; sodium 316mg.