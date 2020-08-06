Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles

Packed with plenty of vegetables and tons of flavor, this chicken pasta bake is inspired by the ingredients in a caprese salad.

Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020

20 mins
30 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

  • Bring vinegar to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer; cook until reduced by half, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, add tomatoes and Italian seasoning to the prepared baking dish; stir to combine. Nestle chicken into the tomatoes; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 10 minutes.

  • While the chicken bakes, cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain and return to the pot. Off the heat, add zucchini noodles and stir quickly. Cover and keep warm until ready to serve.

  • Remove the pan of chicken from the oven; increase oven temperature to 450 degrees F. Top the chicken with mozzarella slices. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 degrees F and the cheese has melted, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Divide the spaghetti and zucchini noodles among 4 plates. Top with the chicken mixture. Drizzle with the balsamic reduction and sprinkle with basil.

3 oz. chicken + 1 1/2 cups spaghetti-zucchini mixture + 1 Tbsp. balsamic reduction + 1/4 cup basil
394 calories; protein 39g; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 11g; fat 11g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 99mg; potassium 827mg; sodium 316mg.
