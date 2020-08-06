Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli

1 of 6

Rating: 5 stars This was really, really good! DH had always thought he didn’t like salmon, this recipe changed his mind. Easy to make with all fresh ingredients. I will make one change next time I make this. I will use only one lime; less juice in the leftover sauce.

Rating: 5 stars Delicious yet unfussy. I substituted 2 tablespoons of yogurt for 2 of mayonnaise and used 1 tablespoon of regular mayonnaise. Agree with other reviewer, my lime was quite juicy so I only used half in the sauce. Otherwise it would have been too thin.

Rating: 5 stars I absolutely LOVED this recipe! It was quick and easy and the sauce with the chili powder and lime gave just the right punch of flavor! This will be in my regular rotation. Be careful not to cook the salmon too long.

Rating: 5 stars oh my god it is soooo good!

Rating: 5 stars This was SO good and surprisingly so considering the simple ingredients and preparation. It's definitely a great alternative to standard salmon recipes when you're looking for a change. I followed the recipe exactly but added a little low fat sour cream to the remaining sauce to thicken it. My husband loved it too!