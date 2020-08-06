Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli

Rating: 5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The vibrant combo of cheese, cilantro, chili, and lime--inspired by Mexican street corn--makes this salmon sheet-pan dinner burst with flavor.

Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and coat with cooking spray.

  • Combine mayonnaise and chili powder in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Toss sweet potatoes with 2 tsp. oil, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/8 tsp. pepper in a medium bowl. Spread on the prepared baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, toss broccoli with the remaining 2 tsp. oil, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/8 tsp. pepper in the same bowl. Remove the baking sheet from oven. Stir the sweet potatoes and move them to the sides of the pan. Arrange salmon in the center of the pan and spread the broccoli on either side, among the sweet potatoes. Spread 2 Tbsp. of the mayonnaise mixture over the salmon. Bake until the sweet potatoes are tender and the salmon flakes easily with a fork, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, add lime zest and lime juice to the remaining 1 Tbsp. mayonnaise; mix well.

  • Divide the salmon among 4 plates and top with cheese and cilantro. Divide the sweet potatoes and broccoli among the plates and drizzle with the lime-mayonnaise sauce. Serve with lime wedges and any remaining sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 4 oz. salmon + 1 1/4 cups vegetables + 2 tsp. sauce
Per Serving:
504 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 7g; fat 26g; saturated fat 6g; cholesterol 83mg; potassium 1211mg; sodium 642mg.
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
michele_belle
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2021
This was really, really good! DH had always thought he didn't like salmon, this recipe changed his mind. Easy to make with all fresh ingredients. I will make one change next time I make this. I will use only one lime; less juice in the leftover sauce.
Nancy McC
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2021
Delicious yet unfussy. I substituted 2 tablespoons of yogurt for 2 of mayonnaise and used 1 tablespoon of regular mayonnaise. Agree with other reviewer, my lime was quite juicy so I only used half in the sauce. Otherwise it would have been too thin.
kehillmd@yahoo.com
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2020
I absolutely LOVED this recipe! It was quick and easy and the sauce with the chili powder and lime gave just the right punch of flavor! This will be in my regular rotation. Be careful not to cook the salmon too long.
CatBMann
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2020
oh my god it is soooo good!
ipoems
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2021
This was SO good and surprisingly so considering the simple ingredients and preparation. It's definitely a great alternative to standard salmon recipes when you're looking for a change. I followed the recipe exactly but added a little low fat sour cream to the remaining sauce to thicken it. My husband loved it too!
Lois Nielsen
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2021
Oh my gosh this was so yummy. I eat a lot of salmon and needed a different way to cook it. Made just as is with one slight sprinkle of Tajin on the broccoli. Will be making this again and again
