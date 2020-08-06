Baked Frittata with Butternut Squash, Kale & Sage

This easy frittata recipe is full of fall flavors, thanks to creamy butternut squash, plenty of fresh sage, and earthy lacinato kale.

Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020

active:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Heat oil in a medium nonstick ovenproof or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add squash and cook, stirring occasionally, until just fork-tender, about 10 minutes. Add shallot; cook for 1 minute. Stir in kale by the handful. Add water; cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until the kale is tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; spread the mixture evenly in the pan.

  • Whisk eggs, sage, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Pour the egg mixture over the squash and kale in the pan. Sprinkle evenly with cheese. Bake until set in the center, 8 to 12 minutes.

  • Holding the pan over a cutting board and using a large spatula, lift and slide the frittata out of the pan and onto the cutting board. Cut into wedges and sprinkle with sage. Serve with toasts.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare squash and kale (Step 2) and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 wedge (1/6 of frittata) + 1 piece toast
Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 5g; fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 252mg; potassium 410mg; sodium 331mg.
