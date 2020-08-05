Bitter Greens Salad with Soppressata & Pecorino

This bitter green salad turns the bland lunch salad on its head with its Mediterranean flair. Quickly charring radicchio and toasting dried oregano adds complex flavor, and slightly spicy soppressata pairs especially well with the sweetness of marinated cherry peppers. Pecorino Romano has a tangier, saltier taste than Parmesan, so just a bit provides the salad with plenty of nutty, sharp flavor. This salad can easily be made into a main course or served as a substantial side dish.

Adam Dolge
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Add oregano and lightly toast, stirring frequently, until aromatic, about 1 minute. Transfer to a large bowl and add vinegar, garlic, honey and mustard. Whisk to combine. Slowly whisk in 3 tablespoons oil.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the pan over medium heat. Add radicchio and cook, flipping once, until lightly charred, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Coarsely chop, discarding the core.

  • Add the radicchio, greens, tomatoes, soppressata and peppers to the bowl with the dressing and toss well to combine. Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with Pecorino Romano.

Tips

Tips: Look for Pecorino Romano, an Italian sheep's milk cheese, that's been aged 8 months or more so it's firm enough to shave and has a more concentrated taste.

Soppressata is a slightly spicy, dry-cured Italian pork sausage. It has a more savory flavor than other types of salami thanks to larger pieces of fat. You can readily find it presliced at well-stocked grocery stores, but for the freshest flavor look for a whole one in its casing.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 7g; fat 20.9g; saturated fat 5.9g; cholesterol 25mg; vitamin a iu 36IU; vitamin c 48mg; folate 95.1mcg; calcium 21mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 23mg; potassium 536mg; sodium 487mg; added sugar 3g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022