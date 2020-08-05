Thai-Inspired Curry Carrot Soup

This carrot soup is loaded with veggies and features vibrant curry paste and creamy coconut milk. And this big-batch recipe freezes well for up to 4 months. Enjoy this mildly spicy soup with a toasted mango-chutney-and-cheese sandwich, or thin the soup with more water or broth and use it as the base for a curry with chunks of firm white fish and broccoli.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

1 hr
1 hr 45 mins
16

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add carrots (and/or sweet potatoes or squash), onions (and/or shallots or leeks) and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 20 to 25 minutes. Add garlic and curry paste; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add coconut milk and water (or broth); bring to a simmer over high heat. Adjust heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are very soft, 30 to 40 minutes.

  • Puree the mixture with an immersion blender or in batches in a regular blender until smooth (use caution when blending hot liquids). Return to the pot, if necessary, and add lime juice and fish sauce. Serve hot or let cool completely before refrigerating for up to 4 days or freezing for up to 4 months.

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 4 months.

1 cup
186 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 16.6g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 5.2g; fat 13.2g; saturated fat 11.5g; vitamin a iu 10153IU; vitamin c 8.3mg; folate 32.7mcg; calcium 51.5mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 51.2mg; potassium 449mg; sodium 594.9mg.
