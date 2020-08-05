No-Peel Slow-Cooker Marinara Sauce

I was very skeptical about the "no peel" part, having tried not peeling my tomatoes in the past and still had to spend an hour or so picking out the cooked peel. But when you puree the sauce with the immersion blender - they disappear! 6 pounds of tomatoes filled my slow cooker before I cut and seeded them. I added a bunch of fresh basil too . I only gave this a 4 instead of a 5 as I reduced my sauce on my stove as the slow cooker was taking too long. But the finished sauce is delicious.