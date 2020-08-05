No-Peel Slow-Cooker Marinara Sauce

Store-bought pasta sauce just can't compare to homemade marinara--and the slow cooker makes marinara from scratch much easier. This fresh tomato recipe was developed to preserve the summer bounty from your garden or farmers' market; it freezes well for up to 6 months so you can pull out pasta or pizza sauce anytime. Keeping the skins on makes it even easier, plus they contain pectin, which helps thicken the sauce.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

  • Cut tomatoes in half crosswise. Gently squeeze out the seeds and discard (don't worry if you don't get them all). Mix onion, oil, tomato paste, garlic, oregano, vinegar, sugar and 1 teaspoon salt in a 6-quart or larger slow cooker. Place the tomatoes on top.

  • Cover and cook for 2 hours on High or 4 hours on Low.

  • Puree with an immersion blender or in a regular blender in batches until chunky. (Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.) Placing the lid askew, cook until thickened, about 3 hours more on High or 6 hours more on Low.

  • Season with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper (or crushed red pepper) to taste. Puree further, if desired. Serve hot or let cool completely before refrigerating for up to 5 days or freezing for up to 6 months.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 6 months.

Equipment: 6-qt. or larger slow cooker

82 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 10.3g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 6.7g; fat 3.7g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 1241IU; vitamin c 21.1mg; folate 24mcg; calcium 20.5mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 17.5mg; potassium 447.9mg; sodium 231.9mg; added sugar 0.9g.
