Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches

This mini quiche recipe uses classic Provençal flavors--garlic, oil-cured olives, anchovies, caramelized onions--to season these very-green egg cups. They keep well, perfect for breakfast on the fly, but the flavors are sophisticated enough to serve for brunch. If you frequently make mini quiches, consider investing in silicone mini muffin tins; they make popping these out a dream!

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, about 10 minutes. Add water and reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender and brown, about 15 minutes more. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Generously coat 24 (1/2-cup) muffin cups with cooking spray. (Alternatively, line muffin cups with parchment-paper liners.)

  • Whisk eggs in a very large bowl. Add ricotta, Gruyère, olives, garlic, anchovy paste (or anchovies), pepper and the cooled onion; mix well.

  • In batches, finely chop greens in a food processor. Mix into the egg mixture to combine. Divide the mixture among the prepared muffin cups (they will be full).

  • Bake until set, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in the pans for 5 minutes. Loosen the edges with a knife and turn out onto a clean cutting board. Serve warm or at room temperature. Let cool completely before refrigerating for up to 3 days or freezing for up to 3 months.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Equipment: Two muffin tins with 12 (1/2-cup) cups

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 mini quiches
Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 8.7g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 1.6g; fat 18.9g; saturated fat 8.2g; cholesterol 222mg; vitamin a iu 5271IU; vitamin c 9.3mg; folate 80.5mcg; calcium 413mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 70.3mg; potassium 460.4mg; sodium 505.6mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022