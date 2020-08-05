Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches
This mini quiche recipe uses classic Provençal flavors--garlic, oil-cured olives, anchovies, caramelized onions--to season these very-green egg cups. They keep well, perfect for breakfast on the fly, but the flavors are sophisticated enough to serve for brunch. If you frequently make mini quiches, consider investing in silicone mini muffin tins; they make popping these out a dream!
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Equipment: Two muffin tins with 12 (1/2-cup) cups
Serving Size:2 mini quiches
Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 8.7g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 1.6g; fat 18.9g; saturated fat 8.2g; cholesterol 222mg; vitamin a iu 5271IU; vitamin c 9.3mg; folate 80.5mcg; calcium 413mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 70.3mg; potassium 460.4mg; sodium 505.6mg.