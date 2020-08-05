Slow-Roasted Tomatoes

Halve tomatoes (quarter any large plum tomatoes). Divide the tomatoes between the prepared baking sheets, placing them cut-side up. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with garlic, herbs, salt and pepper. Bake the tomatoes, switching the pans from top to bottom and back to front halfway through, until shriveled, about 2 1/2 hours for cherry tomatoes and about 5 hours for plum tomatoes. Serve warm or at room temperature. Let cool completely before refrigerating for up to 1 week or freezing for up to 6 months.