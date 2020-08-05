Slow-Roasted Tomatoes
Slowly cooking summer-ripe tomatoes in a low oven makes them candy-sweet. Turn to this recipe to preserve the summer bounty from your garden or farmers' market; it freezes well for up to 6 months. Tuck these tasty bites into sandwiches; stir them into risotto; or chop them and mix with Kalamata olives, olive oil and fresh herbs to scoop up with pita chips.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 6 months.
Serving Size:1/2 cup
89 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 11.5g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 6.3g; fat 4.5g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 2027IU; vitamin c 35.6mg; folate 36.6mcg; calcium 37.8mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 28.5mg; potassium 591.1mg; sodium 96.3mg.