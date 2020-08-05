Slow-Roasted Tomatoes

Slowly cooking summer-ripe tomatoes in a low oven makes them candy-sweet. Turn to this recipe to preserve the summer bounty from your garden or farmers' market; it freezes well for up to 6 months. Tuck these tasty bites into sandwiches; stir them into risotto; or chop them and mix with Kalamata olives, olive oil and fresh herbs to scoop up with pita chips.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

active:
30 mins
total:
5 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
14

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position oven racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 300 degrees F. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

  • Halve tomatoes (quarter any large plum tomatoes). Divide the tomatoes between the prepared baking sheets, placing them cut-side up. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with garlic, herbs, salt and pepper. Bake the tomatoes, switching the pans from top to bottom and back to front halfway through, until shriveled, about 2 1/2 hours for cherry tomatoes and about 5 hours for plum tomatoes. Serve warm or at room temperature. Let cool completely before refrigerating for up to 1 week or freezing for up to 6 months.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 6 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 11.5g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 6.3g; fat 4.5g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 2027IU; vitamin c 35.6mg; folate 36.6mcg; calcium 37.8mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 28.5mg; potassium 591.1mg; sodium 96.3mg.
