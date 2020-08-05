Peperonata

Sweet peppers are the name of the game here, but tossing a few hot ones into the mix would be nice as well. This recipe was developed to preserve the summer bounty from your garden or farmers' market; it freezes well for up to 3 months. Try this mélange of peppers, tomatoes and onions with a plate of cheese and crackers; toss it with pasta and chopped herbs; or pile it on grilled chicken and melt some fontina on top.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

active:

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat garlic, oil and herbs in a large pot over medium heat until fragrant and starting to sizzle, about 2 minutes. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 8 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are broken down, about 5 minutes. Add bell peppers and salt; bring to a simmer. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the peppers are mostly submerged in the liquid they give off, about 40 minutes. Uncover and cook until the liquid is reduced by about half and the peppers are very tender, about 30 minutes. Stir in vinegar. Serve warm or at room temperature. Let cool completely before refrigerating for up to 1 week or freezing for up to 3 months.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 7g; fat 10g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 3776IU; vitamin c 157mg; folate 66mcg; calcium 27mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 24mg; potassium 419mg; sodium 207mg.
