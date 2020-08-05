Peperonata

Heat garlic, oil and herbs in a large pot over medium heat until fragrant and starting to sizzle, about 2 minutes. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 8 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are broken down, about 5 minutes. Add bell peppers and salt; bring to a simmer. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the peppers are mostly submerged in the liquid they give off, about 40 minutes. Uncover and cook until the liquid is reduced by about half and the peppers are very tender, about 30 minutes. Stir in vinegar. Serve warm or at room temperature. Let cool completely before refrigerating for up to 1 week or freezing for up to 3 months.