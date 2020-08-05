Spicy Herb Sauce

This versatile sauce draws inspiration from the fiery Yemeni hot pepper-herb sauce zhoug. This recipe was developed to preserve the summer bounty from your garden or farmers' market; it freezes well for up to 6 months. Spoon it over grilled meat, mash with egg yolks to make deviled eggs or stir into Greek yogurt to make a dip. Taste your jalapeños before adding them--if they're particularly hot, adjust as you see fit.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
14

  • Combine tender and woody herbs, jalapeños and garlic in a food processor. Pulse, scraping down the sides occasionally, until finely chopped. With the motor running, slowly add oil. Add lemon (or lime) juice and salt and pulse to combine. Serve immediately or transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 6 months.

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 6 months.

Serving Size:
2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 0.9g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 0.2g; fat 15.6g; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 869IU; vitamin c 10.6mg; folate 13.1mcg; calcium 20.6mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 7.5mg; potassium 63.4mg; sodium 253.1mg.
