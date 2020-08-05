Spicy Herb Sauce
This versatile sauce draws inspiration from the fiery Yemeni hot pepper-herb sauce zhoug. This recipe was developed to preserve the summer bounty from your garden or farmers' market; it freezes well for up to 6 months. Spoon it over grilled meat, mash with egg yolks to make deviled eggs or stir into Greek yogurt to make a dip. Taste your jalapeños before adding them--if they're particularly hot, adjust as you see fit.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 6 months.
Serving Size:2 Tbsp.
143 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 0.9g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 0.2g; fat 15.6g; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 869IU; vitamin c 10.6mg; folate 13.1mcg; calcium 20.6mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 7.5mg; potassium 63.4mg; sodium 253.1mg.