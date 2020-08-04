Chicken Tagine

This quick version of a traditional recipe can be made in about 30 minutes using a beloved kitchen hack: shredded rotisserie chicken! The shredded meat simmers briefly in a flavor-packed base that is rich with garlic and spices, sweetened with dates, and tangy from olives and preserved lemons. The addition of lentils and garbanzo beans makes this a hearty one-pot supper, though you can serve it with rice, couscous, or pita bread.

Ayesha Curry
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Excerpted from THE FULL PLATE. Copyright (C) 2020 by Ayesha Curry. Photographs by Eva Kolenko. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and cook 1 minute longer, then stir in the turmeric, black pepper, and cinnamon and cook another 30 seconds. Stir in the preserved lemon, dates, and lentils. Pour in the stock and add the salt and saffron. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and stir in the olives and garbanzo beans. Cover the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until the lentils are cooked through, about 25 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • While the tagine cooks, pull the meat from the chicken, discarding the skin and bones. Shred the meat into bite-size pieces and set aside; you should have about 4 1/2 cups chicken.

  • Stir in the chicken and cook until the chicken is warmed through, 5 minutes. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with the parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
710 calories; protein 84.4g; carbohydrates 47.1g; dietary fiber 10.2g; sugars 25.5g; fat 19.9g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 196.1mg; vitamin a iu 323.5IU; vitamin c 6.4mg; folate 122.8mcg; calcium 118mg; iron 6mg; magnesium 125mg; potassium 1309.4mg; sodium 1082.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022