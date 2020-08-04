Chicken Tagine

In a medium Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and cook 1 minute longer, then stir in the turmeric, black pepper, and cinnamon and cook another 30 seconds. Stir in the preserved lemon, dates, and lentils. Pour in the stock and add the salt and saffron. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and stir in the olives and garbanzo beans. Cover the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until the lentils are cooked through, about 25 minutes.