Moist Zucchini Bread

Mable Clarke includes this zucchini bread among the treats that end the fish fry she started to save Soapstone Baptist Church in her South Carolina community. This recipe uses grated zucchini--it's easy to do with a food processor, but you can also use a box grater to do the job. While some recipes call for squeezing the water out of the zucchini after it's grated, don't--it's the secret to this quick bread's extra moistness.

Mable Owens Clarke
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat two 9-by-5-inch loaf pans with cooking spray.

  • Whisk eggs, sugar, oil, lemon zest and vanilla in a large bowl. Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.

  • Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until smooth. Fold in zucchini and ground pecans (or pecan meal). Divide the batter into the prepared pans and smooth the tops.

  • Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of each loaf comes out clean, about 1 hour.

  • Let the loaves cool in the pans for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely before slicing, about 1 hour.

Tips

To make ahead: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Equipment: Two 9-by-5-inch loaf pans

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 16g; fat 14g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 28mg; vitamin a iu 86IU; vitamin c 4mg; folate 26mcg; calcium 28mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 10mg; potassium 102mg; sodium 196mg; added sugar 15g.
