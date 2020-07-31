Moist Zucchini Bread

This quick bread came out wonderfully, and it is delicious. My caveats: I did squeeze the water out of the grated zucchini because if I don't, the breads always come out soggy (not "moist" - there is a difference). I used orange zest because I didn't have lemon zest, and I used almond meal because I didn't have pecan meal. The texture was perfect and the bread is delicious. Besides squeezing out the water in the zucchini, which the recipe says not to do, I would back off on the amount of cinnamon, as I felt it overwhelmed the subtle essence of the lemon/orange zest. But overall this is great quick bread.