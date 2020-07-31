Steam-Baked Summer Squash

Mable Clarke, a South Carolina cook and activist, makes this summer squash recipe to serve at a monthly fish fry that helps support her community's Soapstone Baptist Church. This squash casserole gets its lusciousness from sealing the baking dish with foil. The squash steams in its own juices and mingles with melted butter for a velvety bite.

Mable Owens Clarke
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Combine squash, onion, red and green bell pepper, butter, garlic, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Transfer to the prepared pan and cover with foil.

  • Bake until the vegetables are very tender, 45 to 55 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4g; fat 8g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 20mg; vitamin a iu 742IU; vitamin c 39mg; folate 48mcg; calcium 30mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 28mg; potassium 427mg; sodium 245mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022