the best breading recipe i've ever used. If i've made this one time, i've made it 100 times. instead of flounder i use catfish fillets, then bake them [instead of frying] at 425 degrees for @ 20 mins with some oil spread on top of the fillets to help them crisp up. In doing this, i avoid the mess and splatter of frying and the calories, but still get the crunch that is so satisfying. This recipe is on rotation for the rest of my life....!