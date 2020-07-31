Collard Greens with Ham Bone or Ham Hocks

Mable Clarke, a South Carolina cook and activist, serves this collard greens recipe at monthly fish fries to support the Soapstone Baptist Church in the community where she grew up. There, farmers' markets overflow with big, leafy collards that are typically simmered with ham stock to make up this traditional Southern side dish. Clarke uses premade ham stock but it can be hard to find. We adapted the recipe with chicken broth and a ham bone or hock. As the bone simmers it adds flavor to the broth and yields enough meat to serve with the collards.

Mable Owens Clarke
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine broth, beef concentrate and ham bone (or ham hock) in a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat.

  • Add onion and collard greens to the pot and reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the collards are very tender, about 1 hour.

  • Transfer the ham bone (or hock) to a cutting board with tongs or a slotted spoon. When cool enough to handle, pull off and shred or dice any meat clinging to the bone. Stir the meat into the greens. Season with pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 1g; fat 2g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 6mg; vitamin a iu 4337IU; vitamin c 32mg; folate 115mcg; calcium 213mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 29mg; potassium 408mg; sodium 376mg.
